Didi denies management changes amid cybersecurity probe

China's ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Thursday that rumours about a possible management change are not true.

"Didi is actively and fully cooperating with regulators' cybersecurity probe, market rumours about management change at the company is not true," Didi said in a Weibo post. The statement followed a South China Morning Post report, citing people familiar with the matter, that Didi may reshuffle its senior management team as a result of ongoing cybersecurity investigations.

In July, just days after Didi's $4.4 billion listings on the New York Stock Exchange, the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered app stores to remove Didi's main ride-hailing app. The regulator also told Didi to stop registering new users amid a probe into the company, citing national security and the public interest.

Didi is led by Chief Executive Will Cheng and President Jean Liu.

