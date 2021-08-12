Naturals Salon launches School of Makeup

Chennai, Aug 12 (PTI): Noted beauty chain Naturals Salon and Spa on Thursday announced the launch of Naturals School of Makeup, to train aspiring individuals to become professional makeup artists or entrepreneurs in the industry. Former Tamil Nadu Minister and noted entrepreneur 'Ma Foi' K Pandiarajan formally inaugurated the academy at an event in the city, a press release said here. Commenting on the launch of Naturals School of Makeup, Naturals Salon and Spa co-founder CK Kumaravel said one of the most affected businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic was the salon industry and training has come as a big opportunity since a lot of people lost their jobs.

''There are people who are looking for a full-fledged academy or a training centre which gives them a specialisation in makeup. That is when we started looking at this academy more seriously'', he said.

Naturals School of Makeup would offer short term and long term programme and it includes personal grooming, bridal makeup, party makeup among others.

The company has planned to enrol 200 people during this year in the Academy and has planned to set up 20 such makeup schools in southern parts of the country, the release added.

