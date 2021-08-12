Left Menu

Boohoo to invest 500 mln stg in 5-year UK plan, create 5,000 jobs

British online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Thursday it planned to invest 500 million pounds ($693 million) in the UK over the next five years, creating 5,000 jobs. Manchester, northern England, based Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products aimed at 16 to 40-year olds, has expanded rapidly since launching in 2006 and now trades from 13 brands. ($1 = 0.7212 pounds)

12-08-2021
British online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Thursday it planned to invest 500 million pounds ($693 million) in the UK over the next five years, creating 5,000 jobs.

Manchester, northern England, based on Boohoo, which sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products aimed at 16 to 40-year olds, has expanded rapidly since launching in 2006 and now trades from 13 brands. The group said that to meet growing demand it planned to secure additional warehouse space and invest in technology to help its operations become more efficient.

The group's rapid growth has not been without criticism. Last September Boohoo accepted all the recommendations of an independent review that found major failings in its supply chain in England after newspaper allegations about unacceptable working conditions and low pay in factories in the Leicester area.

The group has pledged to fix the problems with its 'Agenda for Change' program. ($1 = 0.7212 pounds)

