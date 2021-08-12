Left Menu

Cipla gets USFDA nod for generic product

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 12:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Cipla_Global)
Drug firm Cipla on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion, used in the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery, in the American market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its product which is a generic version of Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation's Durezol, Cipla said in a statement.

The product is also used for the treatment of endogenous anterior uveitis.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Durezol had US sales of around USD 106 million for the 12-month period ending June 2021.

The product will be available for shipping soon, the Mumbai-based drug major said.

Shares of Cipla were trading 0.29 percent up at Rs 912.90 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

