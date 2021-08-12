Five members of family killed as car rams into truck

Five members of a family were killed and two others injured when a car rammed into a truck here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took at around 5.30 am at Puraina crossing when the family was going to Jharkhand from Lucknow. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a container from the rear side, they said.

Advertisement

The occupants were trapped in the car after the accident. While five among them died, two, the driver and a 13-year-old girl, were injured, police said.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Aziz (50), his wife Nargis Tabassum (48), daughters Anam (18), Tiura (11), and Subra (6), they said.

The injured, including driver Abhishek, were admitted to a hospital, they added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to provide the best treatment to the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)