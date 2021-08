HDFC securities Unveils Big Plans for Digital Content; Gives Mandate to Puretech Digital

Business Wire India 2021 is turning out to be a great year for the Indian capital markets. The secondary market indices are frequently testing new highs, while the primary market is buzzing with unprecedented interest in IPOs. First-time investors are flocking in large numbers to invest in the stock markets and brokerages are opening Demat and trading accounts at a rate never seen before.

HDFC securities, one of India's leading brokerages, is looking to leverage these opportunities. And it is betting big on digital.

To that end, it has onboarded Mumbai-based digital marketing firm, Puretech Digital, to manage its content and social media mandate. HDFC securities will work closely with Puretech Digital to create compelling investor awareness campaigns across multiple digital platforms. Puretech will create and manage a wide variety and format of content across its various social media platforms. A large part of this content strategy will pivot around video and vernacular.

The goal behind the mandate is to use digital platforms to drive greater engagement with users and create financial awareness at a time when more Indians than ever before are investing in financial assets.

The number of Demat accounts in the country has increased sharply since the start of FY20, from 4 crores to about 7 crores. The boom inequities, along with the COVID-19 lockdown, have incentivized people to learn about the stock market.

"The rise in interest in the stock market presents an opportunity for and puts the responsibility on the financial-services industry to educate investors, especially as more youngsters try to navigate the world of equities in the hopes of achieving their financial goals," said Gagan Singla, CMO & CDO, HDFC securities, adding that social media, video and vernacular are great ways to reach both first-time and seasoned investors. "We are working with Puretech Digital on optimizing and driving excellence throughout a customer's financial decision journey while assisting them to leverage from our more than two decades of capital markets expertise and experience. We are sure that our leadership in research translating into digital content will provide ease of stock market picking for our customers and a wider audience." Puretech Digital will drive the execution of this ambition, led by its team of seasoned growth marketing professionals, content creators, and digital marketers.

"Digital platforms offer an incredible opportunity to create greater investor awareness through knowledge-based content," said Prashant Deorah, President, Quantent, and CEO and MD, Puretech Digital. "Puretech and HDFC securities are working collaboratively to drive better outcomes across the marketing funnel, be it through content, search or social media," Deborah added that Puretech Digital aims to bring a fresh approach to social media and YouTube, by combining high-quality insights with a unique approach to creating customer-focused content developed through its years of experience.

About HDFC securities HDFC securities is one of the leading stock broking companies in India and a subsidiary of HDFC Bank- a renowned private sector bank.

As a stock broking company, HDFC securities have completed more than 20 years of operations. It offers a suite of products and services across various asset classes such as equity, gold, debt, and real estate. Be its stocks, derivatives, mutual funds, fixed deposits, NCDs, insurance, bonds, and currency derivatives.

HDFC securities offer web 2.0 technology to trade and our state-of-the-art technology enables a seamless trading experience on both the exchanges, BSE and NSE.

With a decade of experience in trading and a rating of A1+1, HDFC securities have a proven pedigree in the financial services industry, while catering to the investment needs of customers through 200 plus branches.

About Puretech Digital Puretech Digital, established in 2004, is a full-service digital agency, headquartered in Mumbai. Puretech Digital collaborates with its clients in India and abroad on strategies and tactics to achieve measurable business results. The company has over a decade's experience helping clients in domains as diverse as banking and insurance, travel, retail, and e-commerce. For further details, please visit www.puretech.com

