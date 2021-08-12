Left Menu

European stocks steady on strong earnings, M&A activity

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:01 IST
European stocks held steady on Thursday, trading just below record highs as strong earnings from a clutch of insurers and M&A activity in the UK helped offset a decline in miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat in morning trade after eight consecutive days of record gains. British insurer Aviva rose 1.8% after it said it would return at least 4 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) to shareholders, while Zurich Insurance Group AG added 2.2% on reporting a 60% jump in first-half business operating profit.

Dutch insurer Aegon NV jumped 6.5% on posting much better than expected second-quarter earnings. Dragging down miners, UK-listed shares of global miner Rio Tinto tumbled 6.1% on trading ex-dividend.

Cineworld Group rose 7.2% after it said it was considering a listing of itself or a partial listing of its movie chain Regal on Wall Street. Stock Spirits Group jumped 42.5% of funds as funds affiliated with private-equity firm CVC agreed to take over the London-listed vodka maker in a deal valuing it at 767 million pounds ($1.1 billion).

