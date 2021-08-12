Left Menu

BlackSoil deploys over Rs 20 cr across Loanzen Finance, SVCL, CMS IT Services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:08 IST
BlackSoil deploys over Rs 20 cr across Loanzen Finance, SVCL, CMS IT Services
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Venture debt firm BlackSoil on Thursday said it has invested over Rs 20 crore cumulatively across three companies - Loanzen Finance, SVCL, and CMS IT Services - to help them chart the next stage of growth. Lorenzen Finance is a used commercial vehicle financing NBFC, while SV Creditline (SVCL) is a microfinance NBFC and CMS IT Services is a managed IT and system integration services provider.

"Although all three of them cater to different segments, few characteristics are common like experienced management, growth potential, unique business positioning, and greater ability to survive through adversities like COVID,'' BlackSoil co-founder and Director Ankur Bansal said.

He exuded optimism that BlackSoil's debt capital will help these companies take their businesses to the next level and said the company will continue to support these three firms through the lifecycle of the deal.

Lorenzen Finance is a Bengaluru-based company, financing used commercial vehicles. Backed by investors like Zephyr Peacock and Kae Capital, Loanzen primarily finances individuals (drivers) and first-time buyers of used commercial vehicles. It also offers 360-degree financing solutions to its customers by providing small-ticket loans for vehicle insurance, vehicle maintenance, and working capital loans. Gurugram-based SVCL is a microfinance NBFC primarily lending through joint lending groups to financially underserved rural and semi-urban regions of northern India.

Founded by Sunil Sachdeva (co-founder of Medanta, a multi-specialty hospital chain in India) and Vijay Parekh (former COO and MD of Temasek), SVCL currently has more than Rs 500 crore of AUM (assets under management) catering to 2.5 lakh active customers through 149 branches in nine states. Bengaluru-based CMS IT Services provides managed IT and system integration services and has 5,500 employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021