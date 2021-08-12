Amazon India announces expansion of fulfilment network in TN; almost doubles storage capacity

Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfillment network in Tamil Nadu by almost doubling the storage capacity this year. The fulfillment infrastructure to offer storage space of close to 4.4 million cubic feet to sellers in the State.

The e-commerce giant launched a new fulfillment center (FC) and a specialized FC for large appliances and furniture in Coimbatore. The company would also 'quadruple' its storage capacity at an existing Centre in Chennai, a company statement said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin formally inaugurated the fulfillment center in the presence of Industry Minister Thangam Thennarasu, company Vice-President (Customer Fulfilment Operations), and Supply Chain, Prakash Dutta, among others.

In Tamil Nadu, Amazon India would have six fulfillment centers and double its storage capacity with close to 4.4 million cubic feet spread across a carpet area of more than one million square feet. The buildings are ready and operational ahead of the festive season and can support more than 50,000 sellers besides generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

''Tamil Nadu continues to be a significant region for us, and we are elated to further deepen our investment in the State. This network of six fulfillment centers offering a storage capacity of more than 4.4 million cubic feet will provide a fillip to sellers as well as ancillary industries including packaging, transportation, logistics...,'' Dutta said.

''While we continue to prioritize the safety of our teams and customers, we are confident that this expansion will help us enhance the customer experience in Tamil Nadu, during and beyond the festive season,'' he added.

The expansion in Tamil Nadu is part of Amazon's plan to increase its fulfillment network by close to 40 percent across the country and to provide a total storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet to its sellers.

''Of the six FCs in Tamil Nadu, two of them are specialized buildings and will house tens of thousands of products in the large appliances category consisting of air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and televisions and a selection of products in the furniture category'', it added.

