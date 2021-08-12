Left Menu

China shares fall as weak lending data fans liquidity concerns

**Healthcare shares tumbled, the sub-index slipped 1.5%, as the plunge of vaccine makers in U.S. market yesterday curbed risk appetite, after EU said it was looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots. ** The steel sub-index gained 2.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:21 IST
China shares fall as weak lending data fans liquidity concerns
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks fell on Thursday as weaker-than-expected lending data triggered liquidity concerns and weighed on sentiment. **The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8%, to 4,973.35, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,524.74 points.

** China's new bank loans fell to 1.08 trillion yuan ($166.5 billion) in July, the lowest in nine months. ** Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, slowed to 10.7% in July - the weakest reading since February 2020 - from a year earlier and from 11% in June.

** "We expect the slowdown and resulting headwind to the economy to continue in the coming months, further RRR and policy rate cuts notwithstanding," Capital Economics said in a note. ** Consumer staples led the decline, with the sub-index finishing down 1.8%.

**Insurance sub-index declined 1.5%, as China's banking and insurance regulator said yesterday it would step up its scrutiny of online insurance companies. **Healthcare shares tumbled, the sub-index slipped 1.5%, like the plunge of vaccine makers in the U.S. market yesterday curbed risk appetite, after EU said it was looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots.

** The steel sub-index gained 2.5%. ** The semiconductors sub-index rose 0.9%. The index has gained around 35% so far this year. The tech-heavy STAR market rose 0.5% on the day.

** "We expect STAR/ChiNext to continue to outperform in the near term as they are skewed to new energy, semi, and computers with improving fundamentals," wrote Meng Lei, A-share Strategist at UBS Securities. "However, we do not think liquidity will ease further in the near term unless there is material downside risk to the economy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021