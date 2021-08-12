Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday gained Rs 138 to Rs 7,650 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for August delivery traded higher 1.84 per cent, or Rs 138, to Rs 7,650 per five quintal with an open interest of 2,645 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.

