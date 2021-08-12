Left Menu

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Guar gum prices on Thursday gained Rs 138 to Rs 7,650 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for August delivery traded higher 1.84 per cent, or Rs 138, to Rs 7,650 per five quintal with an open interest of 2,645 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

