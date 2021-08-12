Left Menu

Passenger vehicle sales jump to 2.64 lakh in July: SIAM

Passenger vehicles sales totalled 2.64 lakh units in July as compared to 1.82 lakh units in the same month of 2020 and 1.9 lakh in the year before, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:25 IST
The industry continues to face semiconductor shortage and steep rise in commodity prices. Image Credit: ANI
Passenger vehicles sales totalled 2.64 lakh units in July as compared to 1.82 lakh units in the same month of 2020 and 1.9 lakh in the year before, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Thursday. Of these, the number of passenger cars was 1.3 lakh in July 2021 versus 1.02 lakh in July 2020 and 1.16 lakh in July 2019. Utility vehicles totalled 1.24 lakh, 71,384 and 62,681 in the same periods.

However, three-wheeler sales were 17,888 units in July this year as compared to 12,728 in July last year and 55,719 in July 2019. Two-wheeler sales numbered 12.53 lakh units last month in comparison with 12.81 lakh in July 2020 and 15.11 lakh in July 2019.

That took overall domestic sales of all categories to 15.36 lakh in July 2021 versus 14.76 lakh in the same month of last year and 17.57 lakh in July 2019. SIAM's Director General Rajesh Menon said the automobile industry continues to face heavy headwinds in the form of global semiconductor shortage and steep rise in commodity prices.

On one hand, the industry is managing such supply chain challenges while ensuring the safety of its people. On the other hand, the industry is also keeping a close eye on the onset of a third wave in India and across the world. "Amid such challenging and uncertain business environment, the industry is trying to maximise production and sales," said Menon.

In the April to July period, domestic sales of passenger vehicles numbered 9.1 lakh units. Three-wheeler sales were 42,264 units and two-wheeler sales totalled 36.57 lakh units. (ANI)

