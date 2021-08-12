Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 1.5 to Rs 1,395.8 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for August delivery moved up by Rs 1.5, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 1,395.8 per 10 kg in 8,690 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

