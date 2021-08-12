Left Menu

Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

12-08-2021
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday increased by Rs 28 to Rs 2,999 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in August traded up by Rs 28, or 0.94 per cent, to Rs 2,999 per quintal with an open interest of 24,520 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

