A National Best Selling Author, releases his next book "Unhooked & Unbooked"

Dr. Aditya R. Nighhot is known for writing contemporary romance novels and books that have received critical as well as public acclaim.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 13:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India] August 12 (ANI/PNN): Dr. Aditya R. Nighhot is known for writing contemporary romance novels and books that have received critical as well as public acclaim. The success of his books, Internationally and Nationally have reached a point where regional publishers are approaching him and soon his books would also be available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Assamese, etc

Now he comes out with his new book 'Unhooked & Unbooked' published by Invincible Publishers. The book tells a story that is completely relatable to our "Online generation". He engages us in his riveting tale of two couples who have completely different and opposite beliefs from each other. He talks about the current dating culture and relationship values through his book. He believes life is not about a single character or single-story but multiple characters and their stories. His inspiration for his fictional stories comes from true events and real-life characters from his everyday life. Apart from being a well-established author and entertainer during the pandemic, Dr. Aditya is also a frontline warrior, dealing with covid cases day in and day out. He is fond of photography and also a member of the Screenwriter's association and is currently working on a few scripts for leading production houses. The digital rights of his books have been picked up by a leading production company and the web series/film shall release soon.

The young, energetic and talented author can also be approached on various social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin etc. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

