Left Menu

Hester Biosciences Q1 profit jumps to Rs 11 cr

The project is progressing as per the timeline, it added.The company has also signed an agreement with IIT Guwahati to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, the filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:31 IST
Hester Biosciences Q1 profit jumps to Rs 11 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Animal healthcare firm Hester Biosciences on Thursday reported about two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5.05 crore for the year-ago period, Hester Biosciences said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 60.18 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 39.85 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

The company, along with Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, has entered into a term sheet dated June 28, 2021 towards the licensing agreement with Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) to manufacture the drug substance for Covaxin, the filing said.

''Under the arrangement, the company will build the BSL-3 facility suitable for manufacturing the drug substance for Covaxin. The project is progressing as per the timeline,'' it added.

The company has also signed an agreement with IIT Guwahati to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, the filing said. ''IITG is working towards developing the recombinant vaccine candidate, based on which, Hester shall take the project further from developing the master seed up to commercially manufacturing the vaccine,'' it added.

Shares of Hester Biosciences were trading at Rs 2,455.30 per scrip on BSE, up 11.52 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021