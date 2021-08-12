Recovery evident across categories, says ITC chairman

Cigarette-to-hotel major ITC Ltd on Thursday said recovery is clearly evident across categories but significant restrictions exist in a few areas.

Speaking at a press conference here, the diversified conglomerate's Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said the rural economy is holding on during the COVID pandemic times, while modern trade and traditional channels are also witnessing recovery.

''There is clear sequential recovery taking place across categories. This is what we are seeing in the market today. Recovery is clearly evident. However, there are fewer areas where there are significant restrictions,'' Puri said.

Compared to last year which was also hit by the pandemic, the recovery is faster this time, he said.

Although there was a spike in sales of the health and hygiene segments, the growth has now moderated which is normal, Puri said, adding that near term uncertainty exists due to the possible third wave of COVID-19.

The cigarette-to-hotel-to-FMCG major had drawn up an investment plan of USD two billion in the near term, in addition to what will be needed for inorganic growth, he said.

ITC has taken steps to revitalise the FMCG portfolio and the vertical is expected to gain competitive and superior performance over time, the official said. Speaking on the hotel business, he said the segment is adversely impacted by the pandemic and the company is pursuing an asset-right strategy. ''ITC will go for doubling the number of hotels in the medium term, and there is good demand for the Welcomhotel brand,'' Puri told reporters.

The company will also introduce the 'Storii' boutique hotel brand as well. It has shrunk the lifestyle retailing business, and a final decision will be taken in the near future, he added. PTI DC BDC BDC

