Left Menu

Recovery evident across categories, says ITC chairman

Cigarette-to-hotel major ITC Ltd on Thursday said recovery is clearly evident across categories but significant restrictions exist in a few areas.Speaking at a press conference here, the diversified conglomerates Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said the rural economy is holding on during the COVID pandemic times, while modern trade and traditional channels are also witnessing recovery.There is clear sequential recovery taking place across categories.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:42 IST
Recovery evident across categories, says ITC chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Cigarette-to-hotel major ITC Ltd on Thursday said recovery is clearly evident across categories but significant restrictions exist in a few areas.

Speaking at a press conference here, the diversified conglomerate's Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri said the rural economy is holding on during the COVID pandemic times, while modern trade and traditional channels are also witnessing recovery.

''There is clear sequential recovery taking place across categories. This is what we are seeing in the market today. Recovery is clearly evident. However, there are fewer areas where there are significant restrictions,'' Puri said.

Compared to last year which was also hit by the pandemic, the recovery is faster this time, he said.

Although there was a spike in sales of the health and hygiene segments, the growth has now moderated which is normal, Puri said, adding that near term uncertainty exists due to the possible third wave of COVID-19.

The cigarette-to-hotel-to-FMCG major had drawn up an investment plan of USD two billion in the near term, in addition to what will be needed for inorganic growth, he said.

ITC has taken steps to revitalise the FMCG portfolio and the vertical is expected to gain competitive and superior performance over time, the official said. Speaking on the hotel business, he said the segment is adversely impacted by the pandemic and the company is pursuing an asset-right strategy. ''ITC will go for doubling the number of hotels in the medium term, and there is good demand for the Welcomhotel brand,'' Puri told reporters.

The company will also introduce the 'Storii' boutique hotel brand as well. It has shrunk the lifestyle retailing business, and a final decision will be taken in the near future, he added. PTI DC BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021