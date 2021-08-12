Left Menu

TD Power Systems Q1 profit at Rs 10 cr

TD Power Systems on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.38 crore for June quarter mainly due to higher revenues. The company had a loss of Rs 9.80 crore in April-June 2020-21, a BSE filing said. Accordingly, the impact may be different from the current estimate, it added.

date 2021-08-12

TD Power Systems Q1 profit at Rs 10 cr
TD Power Systems on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.38 crore for June quarter mainly due to higher revenues. The company had a loss of Rs 9.80 crore in April-June 2020-21, a BSE filing said. Total revenue in the quarter rose to Rs 165.41 crore from Rs 75.99 crore in the same period a year ago.

Considering the present liquidity position of the group and its ability to raise funds if required, the management does not foresee any adverse impact of the pandemic on its ability to continue as going concern and in meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due, it said.

The impact assessment of COVID-19 is a continuing process given the uncertainties associated with its nature as well as duration, and the management will continue to monitor any events/ changes to future economic conditions. Accordingly, the impact may be different from the current estimate, it added.

