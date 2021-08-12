British-flagged vessel sinks in Greece, all 17 on board rescued
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 12-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 14:44 IST
All 17 people on board a British-flagged vessel that sank off the island of Milos in Greece have been rescued, the Greek coast guard said on Thursday.
The circumstances of the accident were not yet known.
