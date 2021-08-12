Left Menu

Natco Pharma Q1 net profit declines 39 pc to Rs 75 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 15:07 IST
Natco Pharma Q1 net profit declines 39 pc to Rs 75 cr
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Thursday reported a 38.57 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 75 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 122.1 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 427.3 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 582.1 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

''The degrowth in sales can be partially attributed to the higher proportion of initial phase of pandemic exports to the USA in Chloroquine Phosphate tablets and Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules in the revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020,'' Natco Pharma said.

The company has strong product launches both in export markets and domestic India business during the current financial year and expects to have good growth, it added.

The board of directors has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 2 each, during the first quarter of FY 2021-22.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 1,021.55 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.25 percent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021