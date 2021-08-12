Left Menu

Over 54.04 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 15:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 54.04 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, and 1,09,83,510 additional doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Of this, the total consumption, including the wastage, is 52,00,96,418 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

A total of 2,55,54,533 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, Union Territories and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry stated.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and Union Territories by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the Covid vaccination drive, the government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

