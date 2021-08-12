Join Jack Canfield & India's Leading Digital Marketing Experts to learn how to Start, Scale and Move Businesses Online at the Digital Masters Conference

CHENNAI, India, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Success Gyan, India's leading training platform, will bring together the nation's best digital masters along with the world famous motivational speaker, Jack Canfield, to give the audience a deep dive into all the crucial aspects of starting and growing an online business. The Digital Masters Conference happening online on August 15, 2021 is an endeavour to equip every individual to live a life of freedom with the tips and tools to build a lucrative online business. To say that this year has been tough for business owners would be an understatement. Overnight, businesses have been forced to adapt and build online businesses to survive the pandemic with little or no training. International bestselling author and motivational speaker, Jack Canfield, will share his success principles to double business owners' income and time off while the 9 masters will share their in-depth knowledge on each component of running an online business. On the occasion of Independence Day, Success Gyan is offering complimentary access to this power packed event. The event is ideal for Business Owners, Solopreneurs and Marketing Professionals. Attendees will learn from the finest digital marketing experts of India including Siddharth Rajsekar, Avi Arya, Deepak Karanakaju, Gaurav Gurbaxani, Sorav Jain, Gopal Krishnan, Kulwant Nagi, Sanjay Shenoy and Faheem Ahmed. From the 9 Digital Masters: 1. How To Grow Your Business Using Instagram (Sorav Jain) 2. How To Generate More Sales Using Micro Videos (Avi Arya) 3. How Learning Sales Can Make You Rich & Free (Deepak Kanakaraju) 4. How To Get A Million Organic Views On Your Website (Sanjay Shenoy) 5. How I Made $500K Sitting In A Small Town (Kulwant Nagi) 6. Nine Critical Digital Skills To Master In 2021 (Siddharth Rajsekar) 7. How To Run Million Rupee Facebook Ads (Gopal Krishnan) 8. How To Optimise Your Ads And Maximise Your Ad Spends (Faheem Ahmed) 9. How To Build Virtual Teams, Outsource Work & Save Costs (Gaurav Gurbaxani) The offline edition of the Digital Masters Conference has been attended by over 4000 people in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad. Success Gyan has widened the reach of this conference with its online version that has been attended by over 20,000 people. Surendran J, Founder & CEO, Success Gyan, said, ''The Digital Masters Conference is one of our most iconic events because it is relevant to each and every one of us today. We have moved from large scale offline events to hosting online training events on a regular basis with Success Gyan Academy. None of this would have been possible without a strong online business model that has helped us reach out to millions with our world class training programmes.'' Amongst all the excitement, the event will see the launch of Avi Arya's book and Siddharth Rajsekar's board game 'I Can Coach'. The Digital Masters Conference will be held online on Sunday, August 15 from 9.30am to 4.30pm. Sign up at: https://bit.ly/onlinedmc About Success Gyan: Launched in 2012, Success Gyan is one of India's top training platforms that was built with an aim to inspire, empower and encourage people to transform their lives with world class education and training in all key fields of life like Personal Development, Business Acceleration, Career Upgradation and Financial Management and many more. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)