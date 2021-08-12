Gold rallies Rs 422; silver gains Rs 113

Gold in the national capital on Thursday rallied Rs 422 to Rs 45,560 per 10 gram amid a gain in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 45,138 per 10 grams.

Advertisement

Silver also gained Rs 113 to Rs 61,314 per kilogram from Rs 61,201 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,756 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.44 per ounce.

''Gold prices witnessed recovery on softer dollar and fall in US treasury yields,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)