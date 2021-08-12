BPCL Q1 profit down 27 pc to Rs 1,502 cr

Privatization-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday reported a 27.6 percent drop in June quarter net profit at Rs 1,501.65 crore.

The nation's second-largest oil refiner and fuel marketing company had a net profit of Rs 2,076.17 crore in April-June 2020-21, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

The profit was lower as a sharp movement in oil prices - from USD 19-20 per barrel to USD 40 - in the April-June quarter of 2020 led to a spike in marketing margins. This year, the movement has been range-bound.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 89,687.12 crore in April-June this year from Rs 50,616.92 crore last year.

With fuel demand rebounding on a pick-up in economic activity, BPCL refineries processed 6.84 million tonnes of crude oil in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up from 5.4 million tonnes a year ago.

Refinery throughput was however lower than 8.39 million tonnes of January-March, mainly because of the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 on fuel demand and economic activity.

BPCL sold 9.63 million tonnes of petroleum products in the first quarter, up from 7.53 million tonnes in the year-ago period but lower than 11.17 million tonnes in the preceding quarter.

The company earned USD 4.12 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel during April-June, up from a gross refining margin of USD 0.39 per barrel in the first quarter last year.

BPCL had reported a record net profit of Rs 11.940.13 crore in January-March largely because of the sale of its stake in Numaliarh Refinery Ltd to a consortium led by Oil India. That sale had given a one-income net income of Rs 6,992.95 crore, the filing showed.

The government is selling its entire 52.98 percent stake in BPCL. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which is running the sale process, on Wednesday had said the government intends to complete the privatization of BPCL this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)