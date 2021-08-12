Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:54 IST
Govt ready to do everything required to revive economy: FM
Image Credit: Twitter(@ShekharGupta)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured India Inc that the government is ready to do everything required to revive and support economic growth.

There are indicators that suggest that the economy is buoyant and recovery is taking place post lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by states, she said while addressing the CII Annual Meeting 2021.

She further said foreign direct investment has seen a growth of 37 percent so far this fiscal, while forex reserves increased to USD 620 billion as of July.

The Narendra Modi government has shown commitment to reforms even during the pandemic, she said, adding last year the Centre announced farm laws and labour reforms, among others.

She also exhorted the industry to come forward and invest in the economy.

