Left Menu

OIL net jumps 221 pc in Q1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 16:56 IST
OIL net jumps 221 pc in Q1
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Oil India Ltd on Thursday reported a more than three-fold jump in its first-quarter net profit on the back of a rise in crude oil prices.

Consolidated net profit of Rs 1,214.65 crore in April-June was higher than Rs 377.63 crore profit a year back, according to the company's filing with the stock exchanges.

Revenue rose to Rs 6,276.58 crore from Rs 4,334.48 crore last year.

Pre-tax profit from the sale of crude oil jumped to Rs 1,101.62 crore from Rs 28.76 crore in April-June 2020 when international oil prices had crashed to a multi-decade low of USD 19 per barrel.

On natural gas, its losses widened to Rs 88.58 crore from Rs 57.11 crore. OIL sells gas at a government-dictated price which is less than the cost of production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021