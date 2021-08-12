Left Menu

Simple Energy to take pre-bookings for its e-scooter on Aug 15

The company said it chose the amount of Rs 1,947 for pre-booking to denote the year of independence.With a custom-built battery pack for Indian usage, the maiden scooter will be launched in 13 states across the country in phase 1, Simple Energy said, adding it is also working on a 2-lakh sq ft factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

EV maker Simple Energy on Thursday said its upcoming maiden scooter 'Simple One' can be pre-booked with an initial amount of Rs 1,947 on August 15, the scheduled date for its rollout. The pre-booking would begin from 5 pm onwards across India and the vehicle can be booked through the company's website, Simple Energy said in a release. The pre-orders would be given priority delivery when the production begins, it stated. ''Through Simple One, we hope to create a benchmark in the EV industry. August 15 is a historic day for us too. We look forward to an electrifying year ahead,'' Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO, Simple Energy said. The e-scooter will be priced between Rs 1.10-1.20 lakh, it said. The company said it chose the amount of Rs 1,947 for pre-booking to denote the year of independence.

With a custom-built battery pack for Indian usage, the maiden scooter will be launched in 13 states across the country in phase 1, Simple Energy said, adding it is also working on a 2-lakh sq ft factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Simple One will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, a top speed of 100kmph, and 0-50 kilometers per hour acceleration in 3.6 seconds, the company said. Other key features include a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery and futuristic design. It also comes with smart features such as touch screen, onboard navigation, Bluetooth, among others.

