Stellar Value Chain launches warehousing facilities in Tamil Nadu, Punjab

Tech-enabled consumer supply chain firm Stellar Value Chain Solutions on Thursday launched two Grade A warehousing facilities in Hosur (Tamil Nadu) and Banur in Punjab, each spread across half a million sq ft of space.

The facilities will offer fulfillment and distribution solutions to companies in sectors such as e-commerce, automotive, consumer durables, among others, the company said in a release.

The setting up of the new warehousing facilities comes close on the heels of Stellar Value Chain last month announcing its plans to set up 25 fulfillment and sorting centers pan-India at an investment of Rs 200 crore in FY22 to boost e-grocery supply chain offerings.

Fully compliant with built-to-suit (BTS) norms, state-of-the-art design, the BTS facilities are also fully EHS-compliant with fire-fighting equipment like fire hydrants and sprinklers, ventilation with six air changes per hour, skylight on the roof, among others, Stellar Value Chain Solutions said.

The new facilities are available for warehousing operations with flexible capacities and tenure for corporates in sectors such as e-commerce, pharma, automotive, fashion and lifestyle, consumer durables, and electronics, among others, and are also customizable as per requirements, including temperature-controlled rooms for cold storage, it said.

"The launch of the warehousing facilities in Hosur and Banur is a part of our objective to leverage emerging opportunities in the warehousing segment in India. Our facilities will act as a growth multiplier for our existing as well as potential customers across the country," said Anshuman Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions.

''We are committed to developing a sustainable eco-system of top-notch warehousing and transportation services for the corporates across India to drive efficiencies and unlock value in their supply chains. With our transformative 3PL solutions, we aim to bring India among the top five positions in the Logistics Performance Index," Singh said.

Strategically located on the highway connecting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Hosur's proximity to Bangalore, as well as industrial areas of Tamil Nadu makes it a strategic location while Banur's proximity to the manufacturing hub Baddi and consumption centers of Chandigarh, and Punjab and Haryana makes it an attractive location for major pharma and FMCG companies, according to the release.

These logistics parks are part of the company's plans to develop 50 million sq ft of Stellar Value Chain Demand Centres along with Stellar Value Chain Transport Network Centres in 21 cities, the company said.

The company has identified these 21 cities as core production and consumption centers, it added.

Stellar Value Chain Solutions currently has 11 million sq ft of operations and its clientele includes companies that are leaders in their respective industry verticals.

