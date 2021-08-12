Calcom Vision's promoters to sell 6.53% stake through OFS route

Calcom Vision Ltd, a fully-integrated lighting solutions manufacturer, has said its promoters will sell 6.53 per cent stake in the company through the offer for sale route.

The two-day Offer For Sale (OFS) started on Thursday.

In a notice to BSE on Wednesday, Calcom Vision said the promoter group, which includes Sushil Kumar Malik HUF, Shashi Malik, and Prudent Infrastructures, intend to sell 6.88 lakh shares, representing 6.53 per cent stake.

The floor price for the sale has been fixed at Rs 34 per share. The issue opened on Thursday for non-retail investors and retail investors can bid on Friday.

In the last few years, Calcom Vision has expanded its product portfolio in lighting solutions. In 2020, it entered the mass volume segment of LED bulbs. The company is also now the approved manufacturer for Panasonic and other leading brands such as Bajaj, Osram, Ledvance and Great White For the year ended March, 2021, the company reported net sales of Rs 57 crore and a net profit of Rs 76 lakh as its operations were hit due to pandemic.

