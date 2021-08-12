Left Menu

Delhi: Parking restrictions at metro stations for I-Day security

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 17:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
As part of the security measures in view of Independence Day celebrations, parking facilities at the metro stations in the national capital will not be available from Saturday morning till 2 pm on August 15, officials said on Thursday.

However, the metro train services will continue to run, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

''Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6 am on Saturday i.e, August 14, 2021 till 2 pm on Sunday i.e, August 15, 2021 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

Delhi Metro, through its various corridors, connects some of the remotest parts of the city to central Delhi and also links the national capital seamlessly to the neighbouring areas.

The DMRC network span is about 390 km with 285 stations, including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon.

