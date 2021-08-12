Nikoo Homes IV, Launched at Bhartiya City, North Bangalore, 1st Week Sales Break All Previous Records

Nikoo Homes; with their previous projects has made a mark as one of the fastest selling properties in Bangalore with 4000+ homeowners Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Bhartiya City announces the launch of the most-awaited project Nikoo 4 Homes after the successful launch and handover of Nikoo 2 Homes, a series of premium residential apartments in Bangalore developed by Bhartiya Group. Nikoo Homes has made its mark in the real estate industry as one of the fastest-selling projects during its launch in Bengaluru. The project is situated in the centre of East and West Bangalore connecting Thanisandra and Hennur main road. The property is well-connected to all the significant centres and hubs in Bangalore from the outer ring road, MG road, to Bangalore International Airport.

Nikoo 4 Homes is thoughtfully designed and structured by immensely talented architects, town planners and engineers who work round the clock to bring this vision to life. Offering Studio,1, 2, 2.5, 3, 3.5, 4 BHK and Loft homes, the apartments are designed for any size of the family. The area of the apartments ranges from 465- 2488sq. ft surrounded by the green lushes and huge space to walk.

Advertisement

These beautiful homes are in the heart of the city and a dream come true to so many home buyers. This project is one of a kind as it offers one of its kind amenities like the Black Swan Club (clubhouse), Dance studio, Swimming pools, Family doctor, Movie pods, play areas, the commune, spa, gymnasium, supermarket etc. It comprises anything one could think of. The Nikoo homes are spacious and contemporary. Every house has a standard Italian designed kitchen, an outdoor deck that seats at least four and access to all the public spaces. The Nikoo Homes are built to provide everyone with premium homes that are well connected to the city centres. It is known to be one of the most desired residential properties in Bangalore for its feasible location, amenities and services. It offers more than just a home, situated in an integrated development spread across 100+ acres, where everything is found at a walkable distance. From Chaman Bhartiya School, one of the most reputed schools in Bangalore for children, Bhartiya Centre of Information Technology, Leela Hotel, Mall of Bengaluru, Central Park, City Centre within the premises of Bhartiya City, there are multiple reasons to buy or invest in a Nikoo Home.

Commenting on the launch of Nikoo 4, MrAshwinder R Singh, CEO Residential, at Bhartiya Urban, said, “We are extremely happy and excited to launch Nikoo IV Homes and it is quite amazing to see the huge demand and rush in buying and investing in Nikoo within the first week of its launch. We appreciate the love and trust towards Nikoo Homes as over 4000 Nikoo Homes have been sold to date. They are a testament of our promise to deliver quality living. It is the best solution for anyone planning to buy a house or invest in it. The premium amenities and lifestyle is made easier with cost-friendly prices at Nikoo Homes IV. It's one of the largest integrated townships in Bangalore. What stands out about us is that our homes are designed to complement all kinds of people and families. We are confident that our newly launched project will also meet customers’ expectations of premium living as the other Nikoo projects have.” Customers these days look for branded homes which have a strong brand record in terms of quality. The brand seeks to deliver a promise of providing quality living where every family has the right to live in a high-quality home at a convenient location. With Nikoo Homes IV, we are proud to say that we have successfully transformed it into a fully integrated city-within-a-city that offers its residents the highest quality of urban life.

About Bhartiya Urban Bhartiya Urban is the real estate vertical of India's leading conglomerate – the Bhartiya Group. In the highly dynamic and competitive sphere of real estate, Bhartiya Urban has been a constant name ever since its inception. Bhartiya Urban is currently developing Bhartiya City which is the largest integrated township project. Bhartiya City is coming up with Bhartiya City Centre that aims to expand the definition of shopping to make it an emotional experience with the help of intuitive technology and exceptional designs.

Innovation-led and future-focused, Bhartiya city has been a pioneering force behind the rapidly changing horizons of Southern India with developments across retail, residential, commercial, education, and hospitality sectors. Over the course of its journey, the company has carved out a niche for itself as an industry benchmark for quality, customer focus, and unswerving commitment to offer exceptional amenities to patrons.

As part of its diversified group, Bhartiya City offers luxury apartments under Nikoo Homes and Leela Residencies. With a Central Park, school and easy access to the airport and other parts of Bangalore City, Bhartiya City becomes a perfect place to live, relax and rejuvenate. With Residential, Commercial, IT SEZ, Hotels/Convention, and Retail Districts, Bhartiya City is envisioned to be the largest urban development of its kind within any metro limits in India.

For further information, please visit: https://bhartiyacity.com/ https://nikoohomes.com/ PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)