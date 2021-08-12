Money Market Operations as on August 11, 2021

Money Market Operations as of August 11, 2021 (Amount in crore, Rate in percent) VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET (ONE LEG) Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 374,143.79 3.05 0.01-3.40 I. Call Money 8,400.40 3.22 1.90-3.40 II. Triparty Repo 284,381.85 3.05 2.86-3.10 III. Market Repo 81,361.54 3.05 0.01-3.30 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 117.55 3.17 2.75-3.40 II. Term Money@@ 758.00 - 3.25-3.55 III. Triparty Repo 0.00 - - IV. Market Repo 1,090.00 2.71 1.30-3.40 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 10.00 5.00 5.00-5.00 RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off Rate C. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) I. Today's Operations 1. Fixed-Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo Wed, 11/08/2021 1 Thu, 12/08/2021 643,747.00 3.35 (iii) Special Reverse Repo~ (iv) Special Reverse Repo? 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine-Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF Wed, 11/08/2021 1 Thu, 12/08/2021 14.00 4.25 4. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ 5. Net liquidity injected from today's operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -643,733.00 II. Outstanding Operations 1. Fixed-Rate (i) Repo (ii) Reverse Repo (iii) Special Reverse Repo~ Fri, 30/07/2021 14 Fri, 13/08/2021 3,503.00 3.75 (iv) Special Reverse Repo? Fri, 30/07/2021 14 Fri, 13/08/2021 175.00 3.75 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 30/07/2021 14 Fri, 13/08/2021 200,033.00 3.44 (II) Fine-Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations# Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 499.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 253.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 484.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 294.00 5.15 5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations^ Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 12,236.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 16,925.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 18,042.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 20,399.00 4.40 6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0^ Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 7,950.00 4.40 7. On Tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations€ Mon, 22/03/2021 1095 Thu, 21/03/2024 5,000.00 4.00 Mon, 14/06/2021 1096 Fri, 14/06/2024 320.00 4.00 8. Special Long-Term Repo Operations (SLTRO) for Small Finance Banks (SFBs)£ Mon, 17/05/2021 1095 Thu, 16/05/2024 400.00 4.00 Tue, 15/06/2021 1095 Fri, 14/06/2024 490.00 4.00 Thu, 15/07/2021 1093 Fri, 12/07/2024 750.00 4.00 D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 23,295.80 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -96,373.20 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -740,106.20 RESERVE POSITION@ G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 11/08/2021 614,917.79 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 13/08/2021 625,189.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 11/08/2021 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 16/07/2021 999,867.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

- Not Applicable / No Transaction.

** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor.

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor.

$ Includes refinancing facilities extended by RBI.

