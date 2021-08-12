Left Menu

Mandaviya meets WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, discusses health body’s approval for Covaxin

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan and held discussions over the global health bodys approval for Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.Held a meeting with Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of WHO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:05 IST
Mandaviya meets WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, discusses health body’s approval for Covaxin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan and held discussions over the global health body's approval for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

"Held a meeting with Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist of @WHO. We had a productive discussion on WHO's approval of @BharatBiotech's COVAXIN. @DoctorSoumya also appreciated India's efforts for the containment of #COVID19," Mandaviya tweeted.

All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the World Health Organization (WHO) as of July 9 and the review process by the global health body has commenced, the Rajya Sabha was told last month.

Responding to question on whether it has come to the notice of the government that Covaxin used in India as Covid vaccine is not recognized by many countries, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply said, "The Government of India is aware that Covaxin at present is not part of WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL)." Elaborating on efforts that have been made by the government to resolve this issue, Pawar said, ''All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech International Ltd. to WHO as of 9th July 2021. The review process by WHO has commenced. WHO usually takes up to six weeks to decide on Emergency Use Listing (EUL) submissions.'' Developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the National Institute of Virology and the Indian Council of Medical Research, Covaxin was approved for emergency use on January 3. Trial results later showed the vaccine has an efficacy of 78 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021