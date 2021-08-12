Left Menu

Retail inflation falls to 5.59 pc in July, June IIP at 13.6 pc

Retail inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) dropped to 5.59 per cent in July from 6.26 per cent in June, government data showed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:09 IST
Food inflation fell to 3.96 pc last month. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Retail inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) dropped to 5.59 per cent in July from 6.26 per cent in June, government data showed on Thursday. Food inflation fell to 3.96 per cent last month from 5.15 per cent in June, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement.

Meawhile, industrial output for June rose 13.6 per cent. Factory output measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had contracted 16.6 per cent in the same month of last year.

The indices of industrial production for mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors in June stand at 105.5, 121 and 169.1 respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

