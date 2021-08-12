Clariant Chemicals India Q1 PAT surges to Rs 14.31 cr

Clariant Chemicals India on Thursday reported a nearly four-fold jump in profit after tax at Rs 14.31 crore for the first quarter of 2021-22. The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 3.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21, Clariant Chemicals India said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operations witnessed a growth of 64.94 percent to Rs 212.76 crore compared to Rs 128.99 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 600.70, up 5.28 percent at BSE.

