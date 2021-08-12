Left Menu

Metro opens third store in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:29 IST

Amaravati, Aug 12 (PTI): Multinational wholesale trader Metro Cash and Carry on Thursday opened its store in Guntur city, the third in Andhra Pradesh and the 30th in the country.

Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa Shaik inaugurated the store that would cater to retail traders and hoteliers in Guntur region.

Metro Cash and Carry India CEO and Managing Director Arvind Mediratta said on the occasion that the store was providing direct and indirect employment to 500 persons.

He said Metro was “bullish” on its expansion in India and more stores would soon be added and more employment created.

He said most of products sold at Metro would be sourced locally from micro, small and medium enterprises and would empower the kirana ecosystem.

Metro so far helped modernize over 2,000 kirana stores across the country, Arvind added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

