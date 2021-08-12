Left Menu

Bank credit grows 6.11 pc in fortnight ended July 30: RBI data

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:34 IST
Bank credit grows 6.11 pc in fortnight ended July 30: RBI data
  • Country:
  • India

Bank credit grew by 6.11 per cent to Rs 109.1 lakh crore and deposits by 9.8 per cent to Rs 155.49 lakh crore in the fortnight ended July 30, according to RBI data.

Bank advances stood at Rs 102.82 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 141.61 lakh crore in the fortnight ended July 31, 2020, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on July 30, 2021 that was released on Thursday.

In the previous fortnight ended July 16, 2021, bank credit increased by 6.45 per cent and deposits by 10.65 per cent.

In 2020-21, bank credit increased by 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021