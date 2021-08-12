Left Menu

Bharat Forge shares jump nearly 6 pc after Q1 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:42 IST
Bharat Forge shares jump nearly 6 pc after Q1 earnings
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of auto components major Bharat Forge on Thursday jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 153 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The stock zoomed 5.62 per cent to close at Rs 827.45 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 8 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 846.60.

On the NSE, it rallied 5.72 per cent to close at Rs 827.50.

In traded volume terms, 7.11 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 1.57 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 127 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,108 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 1,154 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

The company during the quarter managed to deliver a solid across the board performance despite challenges posed by the Covid lockdown and subsequent impact on economic activity in India,'' Bharat Forge Chairman Managing Director BN Kalyani said.

During the quarter, the company completed the acquisition of Sanghvi Forgings at a cost of Rs 77.06 crore, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021