OkCredit plans to double headcount to 240 by March

Digital book-keeping startup OkCredit plans to double its headcount by March 2022 to around 240 to support growth of the company, a senior official said on Thursday. The firm is looking for talent across departments and levels and a significant chunk of hiring will happen in analytics and data, engineering, user research, online marketing and SEO segment, OkCredit co-founder and CEO Harsh Pokharna told PTI. ''Right now, we are a 120-member team. And we again expect to double that in the coming year, given the new initiatives that we are taking,'' he said. Started in 2017, OkCredit claims to have seen more than 37 million downloads of its bookkeeping app which is accessible in more than 10 Indian languages. The company claims to have over 5 million active monthly users which include over 100 types of businesses like kirana store owners, mobile recharge shops, medical stores, apparels amongst others.

''There would be around 4-5 million active merchants. We want to double that in the coming year and we always focus on virality and organic growth,'' Pokharna said.

Advertisement

The company has raised USD 83 million from investors to date including from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Y Combinator.

''More than 50 per cent of it is still with us in the bank. For us when we measure growth, we always think about power users. We don't focus too much on the vanity metrics like daily active users or monthly active users. If a business is using this application, they should be using this application every day. For us we always focus on that number. Our aim is to double that number this year,'' Pokharna said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)