Hezbollah rejects Lebanese central bank move to end subsidies

Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc said on Thursday it rejected a Lebanese central bank decision to end fuel subsidies, which it said contravened policies being pursued by the government and parliament.

In a statement after their weekly meeting, the legislators called for the rollout of a prepaid cash card for the poor before any other step to end or reduce subsidies on any essential goods.

Parliament approved the prepaid card in June. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

