Left Menu

Signify Innovations expands EcoLink brand

We have leveraged our 35 years of expertise in UV technology to develop this device that addresses the growing need for air purification and disinfection in a world that is still reeling under the pressure of COVID-19, Joshi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 18:54 IST
Signify Innovations expands EcoLink brand
  • Country:
  • India

Signify Innovations India, formerly known as Philips Lighting India, has expanded its EcoLink portfolio by introducing an air purifier with UV-C technology under the brand.

EcoLink, which was launched in 2019 by Signify, to cater to the value-conscious segment, expects it to be a Rs 500-crore brand by 2023, a top company official said.

According to Signify, its air purifier is designed to purify and disinfect air at the same time and is equipped with a HEPA filter and UV-C lamps, a statement said.

''The progress with the brand (EcoLink), which we have made is pretty good. In the first year, it was at Rs 100 crore and we have the ambition to make it Rs 500 crore and we are pretty much in line to reach that number by 2023,'' Signify Innovations – South Asia CEO and Managing Director Sumit Joshi told PTI.

Earlier this year, Signify had entered into the fan segment with the EcoLink brand.

''The company has now grown its footprint in the electrical goods segment by launching its air purifier in the country,'' said Signify Innovations.

Signify has been at the forefront of UV technology for more than 35 years and has a track record in developing UV-C disinfection solutions. UV-C breaks down the DNA or RNA of microorganisms including viruses and bacteria, rendering them harmless. ''We have leveraged our 35 years of expertise in UV technology to develop this device that addresses the growing need for air purification and disinfection in a world that is still reeling under the pressure of COVID-19,'' Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021