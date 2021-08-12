Left Menu

Maha: Industry body seeks expressway between Aurangabad and Pune; pursues matter with Gadkari

Apart from the expressway, it also sought additional facilities on the roads that connect Waluj industrial area here to other parts of the district.The delegation also demanded a flyover at Sajapur on Dhule-Solapur highway, where frequent traffic jams are witnessed.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 12-08-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 19:13 IST
The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) has demanded an express highway between Aurangabad and Pune to curtail the travel time between the two cities. In a release, the association on Thursday said that its delegation met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to highlight this and other demands. Apart from the expressway, it also sought additional facilities on the roads that connect Waluj industrial area here to other parts of the district.

The delegation also demanded a flyover at Sajapur on Dhule-Solapur highway, where frequent traffic jams are witnessed. It called for early completion the Aurangabad-Jalgaon highway and the road connecting Aurangabad and Shirdi. Minister of state for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MASSIA president Narayan Pawar and others were the part of the delegation.

