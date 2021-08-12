Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1925 hours: DEL89 BIZ-LD-INDUSTRY-GROWTH Industry output grows 13.6% in Jun on low-base effect; mfg, mining recover New Delhi: Industrial production surged by 13.6 per cent in June mainly due to a low-base effect and good performance by manufacturing, mining and power sectors but the output remained below the pre-pandemic level.

DEL84 BIZ-INFLATION Retail inflation eases to 5.59 pc in July New Delhi: Retail inflation eased to 5.59 per cent in July mainly due to softening food prices, according to official data released on Thursday.

DEL70 BIZ-FM-INDUSTRY Govt ready to do everything required to revive economy: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday assured India Inc that the government is ready to do everything required to revive and support economic growth.

DEL77 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee rises by 19 paise to 74.25 on forex inflows Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to close at 74.25 against the US dollar on Thursday as heavy buying in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback bolstered investor sentiment.

DEL75 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty soar to fresh lifetime highs; power, IT stocks spurt Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty darted up to fresh all-time highs on Thursday as investors lapped up power, IT and banking stocks amid mixed global cues. DEL59 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rallies Rs 422; silver gains Rs 113 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Thursday rallied Rs 422 to Rs 45,560 per 10 gram amid gain in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM71 BIZ-2NDLD KANT India cannot become next factory of world by copying China: Kant New Delhi: India cannot become the next factory of the world by copying China, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Thursday and emphasised that the country needs to get into sunrise areas of growth if it wants to be a global leader.

DCM21 BIZ-LD PV WHOLSALE-SIAM Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rise 45 pc in July: SIAM New Delhi: Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose significantly year-on-year in July, as COVID-led restrictions eased across states and companies pushed stocks to dealers to build up inventories for the upcoming festive season, SIAM said on Thursday.

DCM48 BIZ-POWER-SMART METERS Power ministry to central govt offices: Switch over to prepaid smart meters on priority New Delhi: The power ministry has advised all central ministries and departments to switch to pre-paid smart electricity meters.

DCM28 BIZ-RESULTS-BPCL BPCL Q1 profit down 27 pc to Rs 1,502 cr New Delhi: Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday reported 27.6 per cent drop in June quarter net profit at Rs 1,501.65 crore.

DCM26 BIZ-TWITTER-COMPLIANCE Received 120 grievances, actioned 167 URLs during Jun 26-Jul 25: Twitter New Delhi: Twitter received 120 grievances and ''actioned'' 167 URLs between June 26 and July 25, the microblogging platform said in its monthly compliance report as mandated by the IT rules.

DCM8 BIZ-LD CCI-GRASIM INDUSTRIES CCI directs Grasim Ind to cease, desist from unfair biz ways; co to appeal against order New Delhi: Competition Commission has directed Grasim Industries to cease and desist from indulging in unfair business practices after it found the company abused its dominant position with respect to the supply of certain staple fibre. PTI SHW SHW

