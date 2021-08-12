Left Menu

NMDC Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 3,191 crore

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the countrys largest iron ore miner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 19:40 IST
NMDC Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 3,191 crore
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NMDC on Thursday saw its consolidated net profit jump to Rs 3,191.30 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted Rs 531.35 crore net profit during the same quarter a year ago.

In a BSE filing, the company said its total income zoomed to Rs 6,656.30 crore in the latest June quarter from Rs 2,009.27 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, the company's expenses stood at Rs 2,394.31 crore as against Rs 1,250.82 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country''s largest iron ore miner. It is also into exploration of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021