Tata Steel posts Q1 profit of Rs 9,768 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 19:42 IST
Tata Steel posts Q1 profit of Rs 9,768 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Tata Steel on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,768.34 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The steel giant incurred a net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.

Total income zoomed to Rs 53,534.04 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 25,662.43 crore a year ago.

Expenses were at Rs 41,397.23 crore as against Rs 29,116.37 crore earlier.

India-based Tata Steel is among the leading steel producing companies in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

