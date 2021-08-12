JetSynthesys acquires Skyesports, to form Jet Skyesports Gaming

Digital entertainment and technology company JetSynthesys on Thursday said it has acquired Chennai-based Skyesports for an undisclosed amount.

JetSynthesys, which is backed by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla, will also form a new entity called Jet Skyesports Gaming.

Jet Skyesports Gaming will have JetSynthesys owning 65 per cent stake and the founders of Skyesports will hold the remaining 35 per cent share.

The new entity has been created with a vision to build e-sports at the grass-root level in India, ahead of the Asian Games 2022 that will include e-sports as a medal event for the first time in the history of all such tournaments, a statement said.

''This acquisition further strengthens Skyesports' pan-India proliferation and also sets the stage for its expansion from India to South Asia, helping the brand create more IPs and strengthen its team,'' it added.

Skyesports has created significant buzz in the e-sports market with various tournament IPs such as Skyesports League, Skyesports Grand Slam, Skyesports Championship, and others.

''Next year is a year of reckoning for e-sports globally as it becomes a medal event at the Asian Games, the first in the history of any such prestigious global tournament. Indian gaming has immense potential, and the talent which resides in the non-metros often goes unnoticed,'' JetSynthesys Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajan Navani said.

He added that the company's vision is to build e-sports at the grass-root level and empower individuals who have a passion for gaming to make a career of it.

''Through Jet Skyesports, we will grow the esports ecosystem to cover the deepest parts of India, to make it more mainstream, and to also mould international-level talent from here to represent the country at global events as powerful contenders,” he said.

Shiva Nandy, Chief Executive Officer, and founder of Skyesports, said this is a well-timed partnership.

''The esports and gaming market is growing at a rapid pace in the country and the investment comes as a strategic move and at the right time to explore bigger opportunities,” he added.

Gnana Shekar, CMO of Skyesports, added that the companies will work together to create many IPs for the gaming and esports enthusiasts in the country.

The core focus will still be on the grassroots level and on regional content, he added.

Last month, Pune-based JetSynthesys had announced raising USD 2 million (about Rs 14.8 crore) investment from Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar. Last year, it had raised Rs 300 crore in funding led by Adar Poonawalla and Kris Gopalakrishnan.

