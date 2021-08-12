Left Menu

Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC deal with opt-out clause, sources say

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:16 IST
Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC deal with opt-out clause, sources say
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's top league soccer clubs on Thursday approved private equity firm CVC's proposed investment in return for long-term access to a share of LaLiga's revenues, provided that individual clubs can opt out of the deal, two sources said.

In an attempt to win enough support for the 2.7 billion euro plan, CVC had modified its original proposal shortly before the vote, allowing clubs in LaLiga, which covers Spain's top two soccer divisions, to take part on a voluntary basis.

Despite the approval by 38 clubs out of LaLiga's 42, the deal still faces legal risks after drawing fierce opposition from top clubs Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021