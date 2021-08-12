Left Menu

Kesoram to issue rights offer at Rs 50/share, Q1 net up 89 pc to Rs 34 crore

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kesoram Industries on Thursday announced the issue of rights offer to shareholders at Rs 50 per share to raise Rs 400 crore.

The company also posted an 89 per cent jump in first quarter consolidated net profit ended June 2021 to Rs 34 crore against registering Rs 18 crore profit in the corresponding period last year, the company informed the bourses.

Consolidated revenue from sales was Rs 803 crore during the quarter against Rs 409 crore backed by a higher sales volume of 1.69 million tonne cement.

The company board approved to raise Rs 600 crore of which Rs 400 crore will be rights issue.

The rights offer is about 44 per cent discount from its market price. PTI BSM RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

