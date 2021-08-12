Left Menu

Petrol-filled bottle hurled towards runway at Mumbai airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:31 IST
Petrol-filled bottle hurled towards runway at Mumbai airport
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Security personnel at the Mumbai airport went into a tizzy after a petrol-filled bottle was hurled towards the runway side by some miscreants, official sources said on Thursday.

They said the incident took place around 9 pm on Wednesday.

A security official of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed to secure the periphery of the airport noticed that some object landed on the ''air side'' field from over the boundary wall of the airport that runs along the Gaondevi slum.

The CISF official immediately alerted the security control room of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport following which a bomb detection and disposal team was rushed to check the spot.

A petrol-filled bottle was recovered by the bomb detection team and it was later disposed of, the sources said.

Operations on the tarmac and the flights were unaffected, they said.

The local police were informed by the security personnel that they scanned the slum area behind the boundary wall, but the miscreants could not be identified, officials said.

The CISF secures the periphery of the airport, country's second busiest after the Delhi airport, apart from controlling access of passengers and others to the facility from the city side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021