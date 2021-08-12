69 workers conferred with Prime Minister's Shram Awards

The government on Thursday announced the Prime Minister's Shram Awards (PMSA) for the year 2018 for 69 workers employed in state and central public sector undertakings as well as private sector firms.

According to a statement by the labour ministry, these awards are in recognition of the workers' distinguished performance, innovative abilities, outstanding contribution in the field of productivity and exhibition of exceptional courage and presence of mind. The 69 workers are employed in the departmental undertakings and public sector undertakings of the central and state governments and private sector units employing 500 or more workers.

This year the Prime Minister’s Shram Awards have been given in three categories -- Shram Bhushan Awards which carry a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 each; Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana Awards with cash prize of Rs 60,000 each; and Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards with cash prize of Rs 40,000 each.

For the year 2018, four nominations for the Shram Bhushan Awards, 12 nominations for Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana awards and 17 nominations for Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards have been selected.

While the total number of Shram Awards conferred this year is 33, the number of recipients is 69 as some of the awards have been shared by workers and/or teams consisting of more than one worker, it said.

Out of the total awardees, 49 workers are from the public sector while 20 are from the private sector. The awardees include eight women workers.

